A ball to play when it counts

“Every golfer has a ball they put in play when it counts. You just found your Gamer.” How true a statement is that? We all dig deep in the bag to pick out the old trusted ball that for some reason breeds a massive amount of confidence in our play. There’s no explanation for it. It just feels right.

Well that’s what Top-Flite, who came up with those great words, have tried to produce with their Gamer v2, that they claim features award-winning Dimple in Dimple aerodynamics and provides total 3-piece performance.

Top-Flite believe it is their best ball to date and that it offers more distance, a softer feel and better durability. They have taken the benefits of their ‘award-winning Dimple in Dimple aerodynamics and wrapped it around a reformulated soft, thin Iononmer cover that provides Tour-like spin and control around the greens with longer, explosive distance’.

I have to say that when I read that, I was dubious. I thought it sounded like rubbish. But I was wrong. The ball is fantastic and I honestly believe that it can be a good ball for all standards of golfer, particularly the improving sector.

Off the tee, it wasn’t as long as some of the other balls but it made up for this with better feel around the green than a lot. I was confident with the Gamer v2, I felt as ease with it.

The look of it is different to everything else out there too and I liked the way it felt in my hand. The surface, a dimple within a dimple, allows more spin throughout the flight which in turn allows it to hold it’s line and maintain lift without ballooning.

The high resiliency core gives longer, explosive distance with the soft feel you’d expect in a high performance golf ball whilst the DuPont HPF Mantle Layer increases the ball speed and spin.

I’d recommend this ball for the improving golfer out there and hope that you feel the confidence that I did when I put it on the peg or played it from the fairway.