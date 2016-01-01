- Home
A ball that can give you everything!
The Titleist NXT Tour golf ball – control, distance and feel in one place
Posted Oct 26, 2010 by Equipment News
In direct competition to the Srixon AD333 golf ball, Titleist, considered by many to be the number one ball in golf, have the NXT Tour to offer.
Titleist balls are used by so many of the professionals on the PGA Tour and the European Tour and it’s easy to see why. They provide excellent control, great distance and brilliant feel around the greens. They are a ball provider I have used in the past in my quest to lower my handicap.
I would have no hesitation putting any Titleist ball on the tee as I know that if my swing is right then the ball is going to go exactly where it is told.
So what is the NXT Tour ball like then?
Titleist claim it represents the next generation of performance for golfers seeking long distance with the driver and long irons, yet who also demand consistent shot stopping short game control. There words not mine!
I believe them though. When I have placed this ball on the tee, it has helped with my distance. When I have been looking for that bit of touch and feel around the green, I have been able to rely on the spin I can generate and the distance control I can implement.
What about the make up of it then? Well, its core has a soft centre with a large multi-layer outer. The cover is a soft and thin Fusablend cover while the outside has the new, advanced 332 Icosahedral Dimple Design with staggered wave parting line. It also boast the A.I.M (Alignment Integrated Marking) sidestamp.
All in all, I’d say it’s a quality ball. It’s a ball you can trust and it’s a ball that can be used by any standard of golfer.
The only draw back is that it is quite expensive at £30 RRP but it could be a sound solid investment for your game.