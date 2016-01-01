Westwood Thais Opponents in Knots

Lee Westwood led from start to finish at the Thailand Golf Championship, finishing with a final round 69 to secure a seven shot victory, at 22-under par. The Englishman opened with rounds of 60 and 64 to dominate the competition, racing into the lead that he would never relinquish.

Westwood began the competition with an opening round 60 to blow the field away and put down an early marker, and it certainly did the trick, with his nearest rival Charl Schwartzel finishing with a closing 72 to end 15-under.

Birdies on the second and third holes helped Westwood to one under on the front nine in his final round, and picked up shots at 12 and 13 to end any chances of a Schwartzel rally. Westwood said afterwards that he felt that was the point where he sealed the title, telling the media “It was nice to hole on top of Charl on 12 and then to make one on 13 took the pressure off. I wasn’t happy until I was on that boat coming back from the island on 17 with a big lead but I felt I’d done enough by that point.”

The focus for the former world number one is now on the 2012 campaign and finally, like the current number one Luke Donald, adding a major to the cabinet, and having rejoined the PGA Tour he has a much better chance.

“I’m going to work on my fitness and all aspects of my game,” he said. “I’m going in the right direction and I can see a lot of improvement. I’ve won two out of my last three events so I’m pleased and I’ll go into the winter with a lot of confidence.”

