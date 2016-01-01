Westwood Heads West

World number two Lee Westwood has re-joined the PGA Tour for 2012 after admitting that missing out on a place in The Players Championship at Sawgrass was “painful.”

Due to his hectic schedule, Westwood was unable to take part in the event at Sawgrass, and events such as the FedEx Cup playoffs had also played a major part in his decision to move Stateside. The 38-year old is also looking to get an edge over his opponents for the Ryder Cup in September, which takes place on American soil this time around at Medinah.

Westwood said “I missed The Players Championship this year while I was watching it on the television. It was always a scheduling issue for me, and it’s a competition I want to be involved in.

“Though the rules changed making it exempt from PGA Tour restrictions, I had already set my schedule for later in the year in Asia and I didn’t want to break those commitments. It just felt right in Ryder Cup year to sign up for a full programme in the States,” he said.

His first tournament will be the Accenture World Match Play in February, and Westwood is now obliged to take part in a minimum of 15 events in the United States having taken up his Tour card.

