Tiger Roars Again

Tiger Woods brought his two-year wait for a victory to an end by winning the Chevron World Challenge in California, moving up to 21st in the world rankings in the process. The former world number one finished with two consecutive birdies to see off his nearest challengers to end his long wait for a victory.

Woods finished one stroke clear of United States compatriot Zach Johnson on 10-under par to win his first event since the Australian Masters back in 2009. Woods started the event ranked 52nd in the world after struggling to find his form after his well publicised private problems, but he has shown glimpses of the old Tiger in recent weeks, and confessed that the victory “feels awesome.”

“I’ve been in contention twice before this year, which is not very often,” he said. “I had the lead at the Masters on the back nine and could have won the Australian Open so I’m just so happy to pull it off this time.”

The 14-time major winner began the final round one shot behind Johnson, the overnight leader, and was still behind going down the 17th, but a 15-foot birdie putt drew him level. Johnson had a chance to make a birdie of his own on the 18th that he couldn’t take, and when Woods sank his 6-foot birdie putt, he sealed his first title since November 2009, bringing an end to his 26-tournament wait.

Woods’ three-under par round meant he secured the 95th tournament victory of his career, seeing off the challenges of some of the world’s top players for a real morale boost.

Steve Stricker, the highest ranked player in the event, closed with a two-over par 74 to finish 16th overall on four over, while Britain’s Paul Casey was third after hitting five birdies in a final round 69. Hunter Mahan and Matt Kuchar ended tied for fourth on four-under.

