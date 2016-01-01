Teenager Thompson Breaks LET Record

The record for the youngest ever professional winner on the Ladies European Tour has been broken, with 16-year old Lexi Thompson clinching the Dubai Ladies Masters title by four shots.

Thompson, from Florida, had already won one event on the American Tour, winning the Navistar LPGA Classic by five strokes in September. “It feels amazing,” she said. “I’ve been working really hard on my game and I’m so pleased that it’s paid off so quickly. I’m just trying to improve my game in every tournament I play in. Obviously the win is great but I wasn’t going all out to win here, I just wanted to do well.”

The only person younger than Thompson to have won a tournament on the Tour was Amy Yang, who won at the ANZ Ladies Masters as an amateur back in 2006.

South African Lee-Anne Pace briefly threatened to steal Thompson’s thunder, but the young American hit four birdies on the back nine to force Pace into second. Sophie Gustafson of Sweden finished a further shot behind Pace in third.

