Sun Shines on Westwood

Defending champion Lee Westwood may have finished with a one-over par final round, but he still managed to hold off the challengers to retain his Nedbank Golf Challenge title at the Sun City resort in South Africa.

Westwood finished two shots ahead of Robert Karlsson on 15-under par, despite his final round 73, with Graeme McDowell tied for third on 11-under, alongside Jason Dufner. World number one Luke Donald didn’t enjoy his time at Sun City so much, however, finishing ten shots behind Westwood.

Starting the final round seven shots clear of the field, Westwood was delighted to win the title, saying “this is the ninth time I’ve come here, and it’s special every time I come. Saturday was the best round I’ve ever played I think, so it’s very satisfying to win.”

Karlsson made seven birdies in the final round to close the gap on Westwood, who held on to become the sixth golfer to successfully defend the Nedbank title, securing the $1.25million prize.

Donald’s poor performance saw his lead over Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai cut after the Northern Irishman won the Hong Kong Open, but he remains confident that he can still win the title. “I didn’t expect anything else from Rory,” he said.

“I saw he was having a good day and the others weren’t putting much pressure on him. I knew he’d put the pressure on me though and it made it tough going but I’ve still got a nice lead, so the ball’s still in my court.”

