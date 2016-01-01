Rose Pulls Out of Dubai World Championship

Englishman Justin Rose has withdrawn from this week’s Dubai World Championship to await the birth of his second child, with his wife due to give birth any time. The world number 16 will be back home in Florida with his wife, Kate, and son Leo.

Having missed the cut at the Hong Kong Open last week by just one shot, it’s a disappointing way to end his golfing season, with his last tournament victory coming at the BMW Championship at the Cog Hill Country Club in September, a part of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The 31-year old is currently 48th in the European Race to Dubai money list having earned around £490,000 ($765,000, €571,283) this season, from his 13 tournament appearances.

The top 60 of the world’s players travel to Dubai to contest the season ending finale, with the top two expected to battle to the death for the title of Europe’s number one golfer. Fredrik Jacobsen had already withdrawn from the event, and he is now joined on the absentee list by Rose, narrowing the field down to 58.

Luke Donald, the current world number one, has already won the PGA Tour Order of Merit, and is looking to become the first player to win the money list on both tours. However, Rory McIlroy is hot on his heels having won in Hong Kong last week for a morale boost. McIlroy has to win on Sunday to take the title, but Donald will still beat him if he finishes in the top nine positions.

The Top 60 Taking Part in the Dubai World Championship: (excluding Jacobson and Rose)

1 Luke Donald, 2 Rory McIlroy, 3 Martin Kaymer, 4 Charl Schwartzel, 5 Lee Westwood, 6 Anders Hansen, 7 Sergio Garcia, 8 Thomas Bjorn, 9 Simon Dyson, 10 Darren Clarke, 11 Miguel Angel Jimenez, 12 Alexander Noren, 13 Graeme McDowell, 14 Louis Oosthuizen, 15 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, 16 Peter Hanson, 17 Pablo Larrazabal, 18 Nicolas Colsaerts, 19 Alvaro Quiroz, 20 Thomas Aiken, 21 Ian Poulter, 22 Joost Luiten, 23 Michael Hoey, 24 Francesco Molinari, 25 Gregory Havret, 26 Richie Ramsay, 27 George Coetzee, 28 YE Yang, 29 Matteo Manassero, 30 Mark Foster, 31 Rafael Cabrera-Bello, 32 Paul Casey, 33 Raphael Jacquelin, 34 Jamie Donaldson, 35 Retief Goosen, 37 David Lynn, 38 Fredrik Andersson Hed, 39 Johan Edfors, 40 David Horsey, 41 Robert Rock, 42 Robert Karlsson, 43 Thomas Levet, 44 Edoardo Molinari, 45 Shane Lowry, 46 Gregory Bourdy, 47 Lorenzo Gagli, 49 Thorbjorn Olesen, 50 Ross fisher, 51 Jaco van Zyl, 52 Ernie Els, 53 Rhys Davies, 54 Felipe Aguilar, 55 James Morrison, 56 Paul Lawrie, 57 Peter Lawrie, 58 Hennie Otto, 59 Scott Jamieson, 60 Christian Nilsson.

