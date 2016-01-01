Poulter wins Australian Masters Title

Ian Poulter won the 2011 Australian Masters title by three strokes after a final round battle with Geoff Ogilvy in Melbourne for his second title of the season.

The Englishman fought back from behind, having trailed Ogilvy by two shots overnight, finishing with a final round 67 to win by three shots on 15-under par. Ogilvy slipped back to finish 11-under after a 73, with Marcus Fraser earning second place in the tournament with a 64 to finish 12-under par.

Poulter was forced to resurrect a par at the second and third, and had a tricky putt for par at the fifth to stay in touch with Ogilvy, but recovered well for the remainder of the round. The world number 28 last won a title at the Volvo World Match Play Championship in May, and was understandably ecstatic with his victory, saying, “It was a pure ball-striking round of golf. My concentration was spot on all day and I hit my targets. For me it was a nice round of golf.” The win sees Poulter move up to 20th in the world rankings.

The man Poulter beat to win his previous title, and the world number one Luke Donald finished tied for twelfth after four bogeys on the final nine holes saw him slip away from the leaders.

Ogilvy picked up twelve successive pars in his final round to stay at the top of the leaderboard with Poulter, but dropped shots at 13 and 15, which proved to be the end of his challenge. “Ian played very well all day and I didn’t,” he said. “I couldn’t make a birdie at all. I’m disappointed, but what can you do?”

Final Leaderboard: -15 I Poulter, -12 M Fraser, -11 G Ogilvy, -7 A Crawford, P Senior

Could 2012 be the year for Ian Poulter? Tell us what you think here, on Twitter @ImagineGolfClub and on Facebook by clicking here.