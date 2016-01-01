Lewis wins Rookie Prize

To cap a memorable year, Tom Lewis has been named as the European Tour Rookie of the Year, having won the silver medal at this year’s Open Championship.

The 20-year old carded the lowest ever score by an amateur in the history of the Open, and turned professional in September to join the European Tour. He also earned a place in the Britain and Ireland team for the Walker Cup.

Lewis rose to prominence after an opening round of 65 at the Open, to lead the Championship at Royal St George’s before eventually slipping down the leaderboard to finish 30th. He won his first professional title in his third competition, winning the Portugal Masters to record the fastest Tour victory ever.

On receiving the award, Lewis said “I appreciate this honour very much. It certainly caps a phenomenal year for me. I don’t think I would have been a golfer if it wasn’t for my dad, so he is the person who has really made this possible. To win the silver medal at the Open was wonderful, as was winning in Portugal, but the whole year’s been fantastic. I now have a two-year exemption on the Tour and can’t wait to start 2012.”

Lewis beat Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson to the award which was voted for by panellists from the R&A, European Tour and Association of Golf Writers.

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden was named as the women’s Rookie of the Year, having won four times on the tour, racking up more than £230,000 in prize money and helping Europe to the Solheim Cup.

Can Lewis and Hedwall go on to greatness? Tell us what you think here, on Twitter @ImagineGolfClub and on Facebook by clicking here.