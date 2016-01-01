Donald Wins PGA Tour Award

As if he hadn’t won enough this season, Luke Donald has been given with the PGA Tour Player of the Year award. The world number one finished third at the season ending Dubai World Championship on Sunday to ensure that he finished at the top of both money lists, and he held off the fierce competition for the award from several top golfers.

Donald finished ahead of Keegan Bradley, Bill Haas, Webb Simpson and Nick Watney in the player vote, and said in his acceptance speech that “it is a great honour for me, and it caps what has been a truly amazing year.”

When asked whether or not he thought his achievement of winning both money lists would be repeated, he added that it would be “hard to tell. It’s obviously been a very consistent year for me. It’s not easy to be a member of both Tours and do what I have, there’s only a handful of people that do it so to be the first is very special. I think it’s probably my greatest achievement this year but I still want a major.”

Bradley, one of those who missed out on the Player of the Year award, did pick up a trophy, coming away with the Rookie of the Year award after winning the USPGA Championship in his first appearance at a major, pipping the likes of Charl Schwartzel to the award.

“I’m thrilled to win the Rookie award for all that it means, but also most importantly for the fact that it was voted for by my peers,” he said. “It’s an award you can only win at one time in your career. You get one chance at it and it was the main goal of mine to start the year and it’s a huge honour and privilege to win the award.”

