Donald Makes History in Dubai

With all the talk around the Dubai World Championship over whether or not world number one Luke Donald could top the money lists on both sides of the Atlantic, becoming the first man to do so, you could be forgiven for overlooking the fact that some of the world’s top golfers were actually competing in the season ending event on the European Tour.

Donald needed just a top-nine finish to complete the dream of winning the US and European money lists, and finished with a bogey-free round of 66 to close on 16-under par in third position to seal the achievement. Overnight leader Alvaro Quiros won the event by two shots after a final round of 67 left him 19-under, clear of Scotland’s Paul Lawrie, who finished on 17-under, for his fifth European Tour title.

The only man who could have stopped Donald from winning the money list, Rory McIlroy, needed to win the event, but finished ten shots adrift of Quiros after a final round of 71. The Northern Irishman holed a 20-foot birdie on the 10th, but missed a par putt from six feet to sum up his tournament, saying that he now “cannot wait for a few weeks off.”

“There’s still a lot to achieve,” Donald said afterwards. “I’d love to pick up a major. It’s fun being number one and winning money lists, but I know there are lots of great players chasing me.

“I was still nervous going onto the first tee on the final morning. It was important that I started well and fortunately I did. This is all something I didn’t think was possible, but midway through the season I started to wonder about it. It’s definitely driven me to work hard and be as successful as I have been. Rory made it tough for me, and for it to finally happen is a huge weight off my shoulders as everyone’s been talking about it in recent weeks.”

Having won £4.19million on the US money list, Donald finishes with £3,632,685 from the European Tour, and won four tournaments – including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, and he will finish his 2011 season at the Australian Masters, which gets under way on Thursday.

Is Donald’s achievement more impressive than winning a major, or will he still be lacking the greatness until he wins one? Tell us what you think here, on Twitter @ImagineGolfClub and on Facebook by clicking here.