Brits Earn European Tour Cards

Richard Bland, David Dixon and Sam Hutsby have all sealed their places on the 2012 European Tour after finishing in the top five at the Qualifying School.

23-year old Hutsby finished behind eventual winner 34-year old Dixon, while 38-year old Bland came fourth to make sure that the Hampshire-duo would be mixing it with the big boys on the biggest stage next year. All three players had previous experience of the Qualifying School in Spain, with Hutsby finishing second in 2009.

Hutsby finished one shot behind Dixon to finish on 20-under par at the PGA Catalunya Resort, firing a final round 68 having led for the first four rounds of the week, including an opening round of 60.

He said afterwards, “I think I’m much stronger as a golfer and a person than I was last tome, so I can’t wait for the season to start. Some of the golf I played here has given me a huge amount of confidence.”

Dixon, who found himself 14 shots off the lead after an opening round of 74, said “It has been a very up and down few days. There were some highs and lows but I’m really chuffed to have come out on top. I hit some great shots this week but then one went into the water so I was just happy to hold on.”

